Bid Day 2020: Sorority recruitment is a vibrant day for Denison

February 4, 2020

See featured photos from Denison’s 2020 Sorority recruitment day!

Monnett Hamilton ‘20 carries a sign showing Delta Gamma pride while members of the sorority celebrate the imminent initiation of new members. Photo: Paula Torres/The Denisonian
Inside the Pi Beta Phi house, members pose underneath an overhead sign welcoming new recruits in light blue outfits. Photo: Ashley Holden
The members of the Denison Chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority assembled outside their eponymous house. The theme for their bid day was the popular 90’s television show, “Friends.” Helen Nickerson/The Denisonian
Members of Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta) offer piggyback rides to their sorority sisters on Bid Day. Photo: Madelyn Betar
Jenna Corrao ’23, Isabelle Gaber ’23, Merrit Newton ’23, and Jules Kenyon ’23 (left to right) outside the Kappa Alpha Theta house. Photo: Jules Kenyon
