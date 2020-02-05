Bid Day 2020: Sorority recruitment is a vibrant day for Denison February 4, 2020 See featured photos from Denison’s 2020 Sorority recruitment day! Monnett Hamilton ‘20 carries a sign showing Delta Gamma pride while members of the sorority celebrate the imminent initiation of new members. Photo: Paula Torres/The Denisonian Inside the Pi Beta Phi house, members pose underneath an overhead sign welcoming new recruits in light blue outfits. Photo: Ashley Holden The members of the Denison Chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority assembled outside their eponymous house. The theme for their bid day was the popular 90’s television show, “Friends.” Helen Nickerson/The Denisonian Members of Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta) offer piggyback rides to their sorority sisters on Bid Day. Photo: Madelyn Betar Jenna Corrao ’23, Isabelle Gaber ’23, Merrit Newton ’23, and Jules Kenyon ’23 (left to right) outside the Kappa Alpha Theta house. Photo: Jules Kenyon Share this:TweetEmail Related Posts Tags:Bid Day, delta delta delta, delta gamma, greek life, kappa alpha theta, kappa kappa gamma, newsletter_artslife, pi beta phi, sorority and fraternity life, sorority recruitment Related Posts All Sides in View conveys divisive issues through movement Putting Perspective On Perspective Drawing Denison: Artist Don Colley visits the Hill About The Author The Denisonian Add a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Add me to The Denisonian weekly update email! This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.