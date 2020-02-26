“It Shoulda Been” You will have its first dance in the Eisner Center
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, and hopefully some aspirin for the headache that is about to ensue. Let’s face it, weddings are stressful, and the wedding in It Shoulda Been You is a different level when it comes to a hilariously chaotic wedding in this comedic musical.
The upcoming performance at the Eisner Center this spring semester here at Denison is “It Shoulda Been You.” Written by Barbara Anselmi, “It Shoulda Been You” is a musical which was previously performed on Broadway in 2015, and now is being performed here at Denison.
The performance details the chaos of any wedding and then some. It begins on the morning of the wedding where the stress is weighing down heavy. The bride’s sister, Jenny, calls the bride’s ex, and he decides to turn up to the wedding. The rest of the performance follows the happening of the wedding from there.
The performance this spring is a collaboration between both the music department and theatre department.
Cheryl McFarren, an associate professor of theatre, is the director of the performance. When asked about her experience directing “It Shoulda Been You,” she said that “What a delight to celebrate with our Eisner Center neighbors from the Music Department in this collaborative production! This is a show full of heart, the perfect antidote to February and winter blahs.”
One of the performers in the show is Adam Venrick, a theater major from Columbus, Ohio, and what he had to say on being part of the show is, “It Shoulda Been You has been the challenge of my acting career given that I don’t do a lot of musicals. But it’s been a worthwhile challenge. It’s a beautiful play with lovely characters, like Bridesmaids by way of Arrested Development. I hope everyone will come see it and come away feeling just a little bit better.”
“It Shoulda Been You” has its opening night scheduled as Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. The dates and times of the performances are Feb. 27-28 at 8 p.m., February 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and March 1 at 2 p.m. The show will being taking place in the new Eisner Center on South Quad.
You can reserve a seat for the performance on Eventbrite at the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/it-shoulda-been-you-department-of-theatre-tickets-69793380881