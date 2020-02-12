Flu comes to campus
ALINA PANEK, Editor-in-Chief—A virus more deadly than the coronavirus has confirmed cases on campus. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports that new influenza-related hospitalizations are the highest yet of the 2019-2020 flu season.
According to The Wellness Center on Feb. 9, “since students returned to campus in mid-January, we have seen 32 cases of Influenza on campus,” said Michelle Barcelona, Associate Director Health Services. “We send a weekly report to the Licking County Health Department that identifies the number of flu cases on campus each week.”
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports that from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, a total of 832 people, an increase of 36% from the last week were newly hospitalized.
“We encourage students to get the flu shot,” Barecelona said. “For students with health insurance we refer students to CVS so that their insurance can pay for the flu shot. For students with out-of-state Medicaid or those without health insurance, The Wellness Center can provide them with a flu shot, and the Red Thread Fund will cover the cost.”