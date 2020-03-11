Tutti Music Festival brings distinctive musical style to Denison’s campus
March 11, 2020
The Tutti Original Works Festival is held bi-annually by the Denison department of Music, and brings a wide variety of musicians, composers and other fine artists to Denison’s campus in order to perform and celebrate their original works. The festival derives its name from the Italian word for “all-together,” reflecting the numerous musical styles on display in the festival. Musical group Sybarite5 performed in the finale of the Tutti Festival, held in Swasey Chapel on March 7 2020 in collaboration with the Vail Series. The five-person group consists of (left to right) violinists Sarah Whitney and Sami Medinian, bassist Louis Levitt, violist Angela Pickett, and cellist Laura Metcalf.