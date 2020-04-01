AARON SKUBBY, POLISCI KING—

King Hall will be shut down for the 2020-2021 school year after a freshman who will remain unnamed accidentally revealed a portal to the underworld after he and “the boyz” tore a first-floor water fountain off of the wall.

“I did it for the clout,” he explained. “The fellas were throwing a party and it was a total sausage fest, so we figured that destroying public utilities that other people depend upon would be a great way to attract some chicks.”

Unfortunately, their totally sick display of masculinity was thrown awry when they revealed a swirling portal into an abyss of eternal pain and suffering from which a terrifying demon escaped.

“One second, I was thinking about how this was totally gonna go viral on Barstool, but the next second I was instead overcome with a sense of impending doom,” the anonymous summoner said. “Totally ruined the vibe of the party.”

“Luckily, the demon wasn’t allowed to hurt me or my friends because our dads all donated money to the school,” he explained.

Administration said that if the student unleashes two more demons to haunt our mortal plane then he will receive a warning. After three warnings, he will receive a strike, and after three strikes he will be politely asked to attend a one-hour seminar about building responsible habits.

Bystanders report that the demon quickly vanished through the wall, seemingly repulsed by the living conditions of King Hall.

The demon was found possessing a sophomore girl’s soul in an adjacent residence hall, and she was given a safe ride to the Whisler Center where staff swiftly performed an exorcism, trapping the demon in a place they knew no one would ever visit: The Moonies.

The girl’s neighbor was first alerted to the demonic possession happening mere feet away.

“At first when I heard the demonic screeching and guttural howling, I thought it was just a rich kid from Connecticut debuting his new rap mixtape. But once I heard the screams of a thousand tortured souls, I knew that there was no way that more than three people would be listening to a performance like that.”

When asked via email why he was banished to the underworld in the first place, and why he chose to return to terrorize the poor souls of Earth, the demon dodged the questions, simply replying:

“̸̡̤̠͂̿̍̅̂̈́̌͒͘̕͠͝П̴̧̭̥̄̐̉̀͂̑̓̾̎́̕О̸̣̫̙̰̿͌̽̍̓͘͝͠М̷̛̭̲̹̫̠͔̭͂͋̐̀̾̉́͗͂̋̓̈́̋̈̃̕͝О̸̛̩̦͉̟̬̙̪̥̏̏͆̌͑͛͝͝ͅГ̶̫̺̙̘͈͇̦̬̗͙͎̉͒̒̌̒͆̓̿̚И̵͎̳̱̹͛͂̇̃̀͋̆̓͑͌̎͗́͐͒̅͘̕ ̶̨̨̙̱͉͖͔̖̱̻̦̜͓͖̔̅̆̆̈́͗̊͊̚М̶̰̖̥̻̦̞̭̫̽̈́̊ͅН̷̧̻̲͕̝̻̤̊͛͆͐̕͘Е̵̭͖͖͒́̔̈́̊̓̌̀͛́͘̚͠.”

It is unknown how the demon came into being, but it is rumored that it manifested from the sadness of an economics professor as none of their students did the reading for the fifth class in a row.

This article is satire and in no way should be taken seriously. Please enjoy.

