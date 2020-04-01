ROHAN ARORA, EAGER BEAVER —

Denison’s administration recently approved a new organization, “the Hillboppers.” The move comes after school administrators saw the film “Fight Club” at administration happy hour at the Monomoy House. President Weinberg thought it would be a great way to improve student morale.

This proposal was very polarizing, being met with fierce supporters from but also fierce opposition from various administrators with alleged ties to shady corporate actors such as Chick fil A and the Goodyear tire company.

After months of spirited discussion, it was determined that these conversations were fruitless. Still seeking closure, the two opposing sides decided to solve this dispute with something a little bit more meaningful than a coin toss- hand to hand combat; fitting given the situation.

The fight was won by Weinberg, against the ghost of George Shorney ‘54 who was summoned in a satanic ritual by various big business interests seeking to prevent the Anti-commercialist activism organization that is: fight club.

“Ultimately it came down to improving student morale and academic performance,” President Weinberg said. When asked about the new initiative “And I, for one, cannot think of a better way to do all that than besting your fellow discerning moral agents in physical combat, mano a mano.”

Inspired by Denison’s foray even further into a complete education, other liberal arts colleges have also begun rolling out similar initiatives, such as Oberlin’s recent measure allocating money to convert its music school to a karate dojo and Kenyon’s Gambier gauntlet initiative.



This article is satire and in no way should be taken seriously. Please enjoy.

Share this: Tweet



Email



