Google Map image of one end of the tunnel projected to be open at 2024. Justice for the class of 2020 who got absolutely nothing nice from construction.

The first-years will now understand their growing pains from Silverstein.

ALINA PANEK, SAD SENIOR —

Every Denisonian is connected through benchmark experiences that every person steps on campus shares. The visceral experience of looking out at the bioserve or the South Quad overlook, and the exquisite beauty and towering presence of the Swasey Chapel all under the hour would give you insight of what the Denison experience really is: being out of breath.

As everyone knows, prospective families rule this school in the spring and student tour guides are complaining about the increasing number of performing arts majoring athletes who want to see both Mitchell and South Quad. This may be because of the trend discovered in TikTok research, Gen Z just loves being in front of a crowd.

To help with this problem, the landscaping grounds crew decided to go one step further with our one million landscape budget, taking advantage of the other construction projects’ resources.

“I mean no one was using the digger,” the construction worker said. “I saw it on the side of the hill of South quad for days so I decided to do something nice for the community.”

Since the administration is so chillax, they didn’t even really care about the origin of the new project and just went with it.

“We jackhammer for Silverstein at 8 a.m.,” said her co-worker. “I thought it would be nice to even out the noise on each side of the hill. It’s not really fair for the seniors in Stone to sleep peacefully.”

The design for the tunnel will start across Burke Hall at the shockingly dangerous drop-off by the intersection of College and Plum road, making it not only convenient for students who live in King and Stone but also the ITS employees in Burke to get even more steps.

“I’m so glad that I will be able reach 30,000 steps working one shift on Tuesday,” said Gheetum Henri ‘20, an ITS student worker.

Henri will beat all of his friends in Fitbit contests because the tunnel route was inspired by the children’s game Candyland. The architect of the tunnel said that they wanted it to match the rest of campus, where efficacy is thrown out the window if they can curve the road so that students enjoy the view a little more.

It will also feature an glass elevator, a la Charlie’s Chocolate Factory, that will shoot right up to the Slayter 4th floor for Bill Fox and Dr. Laurel Kennedy. Bill Fox said only administration would be allowed as they tested out the safety of the elevator. End of the safety period is unknown.

The end of the tunnel would connect to the Crowne Fitness Center at the request of crossfitters so that they can jump right into their workout.

This article is satire and in no way should be taken seriously. Please enjoy.

Share this: Tweet



Email



