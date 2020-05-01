An email from David English, College President on April 4 at 9:25 a.m. reprinted for transparency.

Room, Board and Parking Credits

All students will receive a credit for the portion of room, board and parking charges that were paid but unused for spring semester. The credit represents an approximate 50% percent refund of the room, board and parking fees and is prorated based on a family’s contribution toward the cost of attending Denison. The amount refunded for room and board payments will not be less than $1,500.

The credit will be applied against any outstanding account balance, with the remainder reimbursed to students by means of direct deposit or a check mailed to the address of record. Refunds will be made by April 10.

Student Workers/Work Study

All students who have been employed on campus for the spring semester will receive a wage continuation payment. Paid as a single deposit, this payment will be equal to eight weeks of pay, based on the student’s earnings so far this semester. The wage continuation payment will be made April 24. It will be delivered by direct deposit (for those signed up) or by mail to your address of record for students who do not have direct deposit. Students who have continued to work remotely will receive the one-time payment and will also continue to be paid on the regular schedule for work performed remotely. We are committed to you as our students and hope this will help ease the financial pressures that many are facing amid this global public health crisis.

If you have questions regarding your account balance or refund amount, please contact [email protected].

Sincerely,

David English

Chief Financial Officer, Vice President for Finance and Management

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Will I receive a refund/credit?

All students who were charged for room and board or who paid for parking will receive a credit for the unused portion of those charges.

How will the credit be calculated?

The credit represents an approximate 50% percent reduction in the room, board and parking fees and is prorated based on a family’s contribution toward the cost of attending Denison. The minimum refund for room and board will be $1,500.

What does “prorated based on a family’s contribution” mean?

When calculating the credit, Denison will factor in financial aid received by students that was applied to room and board charges. However, even in cases where financial aid was applied to room and board charges, students will still receive a minimum $1,500 credit.

When and how will I receive the credit/refund?

Adjustments will appear by April 10 as a credit to the student account and refunds will be issued for any credit balance remaining after paying outstanding charges. Refunds will be sent to students via direct deposit or check mailed to the address of record.

Please know that we are still in the process of assessing room conditions and there could be charges assessed in the future for damage beyond regular wear and tear and/or for keys that were not returned and received.

How will the refund be applied for families on a payment plan?

For families that have an outstanding balance on a monthly payment plan with TMS, we will be closing all of those plans and transferring the balance due to the student account at Denison. The credits will be used first to pay these balances before the issuance of refunds.

Will work study/student workers continue to be paid?

All students who have been employed on campus for the spring semester will receive a one-time wage continuation payment equivalent to 8 weeks of pay. Since hours worked vary, wages will be calculated on the basis of what the student earned so far this semester. Students who have continued to work remotely will receive the one-time payment and will also continue to be paid on the regular schedule for the work performed remotely.

When and how will the wage continuation payment be made?

The wage continuation payment will be made April 24. It will be delivered by direct deposit (for those signed up) or by mail to your address of record for students who do not have direct deposit.

Is tuition being refunded?

Tuition is not being refunded as classes are continuing via remote learning for the remainder of the semester.

Are activity and health fees being reimbursed?

Activity and health fees are not being reimbursed. The Wellness Center is continuing to provide services to students remotely, including counseling sessions, telemedicine triage, virtual fitness classes and more. The student activity fee has been allocated to student organizations by the Denison Campus Governance Association (DCGA) and will be used by those groups as authorized by student government.

Can I donate my credit? Several families have inquired about donating refunds to assist with Denison’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students, parents, or authorized payers who wish to donate their room and board refund can make a gift at https://unlock.denison.edu/give/ after receiving their credit. Thank you.

