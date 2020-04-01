NINA COSDON, THEDENISONINA—

Tired of Denison students manipulating their election, Licking County has decided to redraw the district’s boundaries.

Beginning in 2021, the Denison Hill will be its own voting district. To maintain regularity and bureaucracy, students will still have to leave campus and vote in town at the Presbyterian church.

“I was born in Granville and I will die in Granville,” said one resident who voted in favor of the gerrymandering. “These college students could never afford to live here like I can, so why do they get to vote here?”

“They shouldn’t get to vote to raise our taxes on luxury items like schools,” insisted another Granville resident. “They don’t even pay taxes.”

When informed that many Denison students have on-campus jobs and therefore do, in fact, pay taxes to Licking County, the resident was unimpressed. “But they’re broke college students,” he explained, “so their taxes barely help us anyway.”

This decision was made in light of a letter written in 2018 that disputed whether Denison students had voted legally in the recent election. It claimed that students had presented an invalid form of identification: the infamous zero-sum utility bill. Even though Ohio’s Secretary of State confirmed that such utility bills are acceptable, the letter claimed that this only applied to public colleges and universities.

When asked how, then, they believed private college students like those at Denison should vote, one signee of the letter responded, “Not at all.”

The letter was only signed by five residents at the time, but its following has since tripled, giving Licking County the votes needed to redraw their district’s boundaries.

For some residents of Licking County (but mostly Granville), this change has been a long time coming.

“We hoped that since this year’s primary election was during the students’ spring break, it would stop them from voting,” lamented one Granville resident, “But they outsmarted us by voting absentee.”

Of course, by making Denison a voting district unto itself, students can really only vote in national elections. Licking County residents claim that since this is what they do already, there should be no problem.

This article is satire and in no way should be taken seriously. Please enjoy.



