Posted on MyDenison bulletin on April 15 and is republished here for transparency.

As we face this global health crisis, the impact on our local retail community is dramatic. Many of the doors to our beloved retail shops are closed and we miss you!

The retail shops of Granville are proud to launch Shop Granville, a community initiative to benefit local businesses in Granville. Purchase a Shop Granville card for $45 and shop at 10 retail stores to receive $5 off your purchase (a $50 value)!

Together, we can keep the businesses that enrich our village alive during these unprecedented times. Shop Granville!

Cards can be purchased online at:

https://cedarandthread.com/collections/gift-cards/products/giftcardshopgranvillehttps://www.justwriteohio.com/product-page/granville-shops-gift-card

Participating establishments: Alfie’s Wholesome Food, Cedar & Thread, Granville Milling Company, Green Velvet, Just Write, Prospect St. Smoothie, Readers Garden, Village Coffee Company, Village Pet Market, Weathervane Kettle Corn.

This email is from Adam Davis, Director, The Lisska Center for Scholarly Engagement, via The Lisska Center sent on April 21 at 2:15 p.m., has been republished here for transparency.

The Lisska Center is organizing a few not-for-credit mini courses this summer that would meet remotely (synchronously) for about three weeks (probably twice a week in the evening). This would be purely for fun. Possible courses include topics such as:

Political Ideologies (H. Pool)

Economic Justice (T. Burczak)

Plagues and Peoples: From the Black Death to Covid-19 (A. Davis)

In Touch/Out of Touch: Creatively Crafting a New Normal (Sara Abou Rashed)

The Legacy of the Vietnam War (A. Katz)

An update was emailed on April 29 at 1:51 p.m. also signed by Adam Davis.

We were delighted that so many of you signed up for the mini-courses being offered through the Lisska Center this summer. The faculty teaching these (not for credit) courses will be in touch with those of you who signed up about the dates that the courses will meet.

We now have several additional mini courses being taught this summer by students to let you know about. Please feel free to sign up for one or more of these courses on the attached Google survey by this Sunday, May 3.

* “A Hopeful Book Club for an Uncertain Time” (with Sarah Scheuer and Elena Rogers): will meet for six weeks, every two weeks. Books will include Wild by Cheryl Strayed, When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi, and The Five People You Meet in Heaven, by Mitch Albom* “Applying to Medical School and Dental School” (with Sam Swentosky and guest speakers): topics include the application process, the MCAT, DAT, and campus visits* “Food History Across Time and Culture” (with Alexandra Dayka)* “GRE Study Group” (with Jess Spitzer and guest speakers)

* “Forging Creativity in Isolation” (with Adam Venrick and Scotia McMullen) – two weeks, six meetings

There are also still a few more spots open that you can sign up for in:

* “The Legacy of the Vietnam War” (with Dr. Katz)* “In Touch/Out of Touch: Creatively Crafting a New Normal” (Sara Abou Rashed)

This email is from Sasha Griffin, University Archivist & Special Collections Librarian, via Denison Provost sent on April 21 at 1:21 p.m., has been republished here for transparency.

The University Archives & Special Collections is working on a special project to collect files that document your experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like we’ve been looking back at how the world endured pandemics through the last century; future generations will be looking at how the Denison community has been doing, how we have coped, how we have connected, and how we have lived day to day through the COVID-19 pandemic. But, these future scholars can’t do that if we don’t start keeping a record now.

This is where we need your help. We want to create an archival collection that documents the Denison community’s experiences. If you’ve been keeping a diary or journal, writing essays, taking pictures, making videos, or creating art relating to the pandemic, please consider donating these to the Denison Archives. If you haven’t created anything, but would like to contribute to the project, let us know and we do an oral history-type interview. Basically, if something reflects on your experience of COVID-19, we want to include it in our collection.

To make a submission, visit https://bit.ly/myducovid19story. You can make as many submissions as you like. You’ll be asked for some basic information, such as your name, how you’re affiliated with Denison University, a description of what you’re submitting, and your permission to assign a Creative Commons license agreement. Then, you’ll be able to upload your file.

This email is from President Weinberg sent on April 22 at 2:58 p.m., has been republished here for transparency.

Ben Cross ’20 to serve as the newest Recent Student Trustee. Ben will graduate from Denison this May with his B.A. in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. He has been active as a leader across a wide array of organizations and activities on campus. He is a member of the Varsity Football Team, serving as captain from 2016-2019, a Senior Interviewer with the Department of Admission, a TA in the Religion Department, President of the Denison Student-Athlete Advisory Council (DSAAC) for the last two years, Co-founder and Treasurer of the Denison Pre-Law Society, a Peer Mentor in the First-Year Office, and a member of the Senior Class Gift Committee. Ben also was awarded a prestigious $10,000 NCAA scholarship this year (https://denison.edu/academics/philosophy-politics-economics/feature/135148) and plans to attend law school in the fall.

Ben replaces Kelsey Schwimmer ’18, who will complete her term as Recent Student Trustee this summer. The other currently serving Recent Student Trustee is Elena Meth ’19. I know Ben and Elena will work together well to bring the perspectives of students and young alums to the Board.

This email is from President Weinberg sent on April 25 at 9:42 a.m., has been republished here for transparency.

On May 16, we will hold a virtual Conferral of Degrees of the Class of 2020, followed by an in-person Commencement Ceremony at a date to be determined. Planning these two events to honor the hard work, achievements and excellence of the Class of 2020 has been a team endeavor. I want to thank the almost 100 students who have volunteered to be part of our commencement/degree conferral planning team. We have had several conference calls as well as a Zoom design-thinking workshop to help us plan for both events. Student ideas and enthusiasm have been invaluable in this work.

One of the things we have heard from our student group is that because the Conferral of Degrees will be an online event, it is important that it not be too lengthy. It is not meant to replace Commencement, but rather to serve as the official declaration of the graduating class. So, we are planning accordingly to ensure it will be engaging in a virtual format with some unique elements, including a fun surprise to celebrate the incredible Class of 2020.

Below is some information regarding the virtual event, including how to get your free cap, gown and T-shirt. We will provide specific details on access to the virtual event as we get closer to the date.

This email is from Laurel Kennedy, Vice President of Student Development sent on April 29 at 2:50 p.m., has been republished here for transparency.

We know it seems like opening up for move-out should be simple (“Just open the doors!”) but, we promise, it isn’t. Managing your safety, our staff’s safety, differing logistical and financial abilities to come to campus, and evolving state and public health guidelines have all made it anything but simple.

But we have a plan! And it’s pretty detailed. In order that it not be overwhelming, we’re going to roll it out in three messages that will be sent by Student Housing this week to students who have not yet completed their move-out. (The 800+ students who have completed move-out will not receive these three email messages.) The messages will address three different ways of being reunited with your belongings, so that you can focus on the one that aligns with your situation. Here we go:

Come and get it.

Lots of you want to come, pack your stuff and take it away. You’ll be able to do that, from May 4 through May 31. To make this a safe process, we’ll need you to schedule your visit, enabling us to make sure you are the only student on your floor moving in that particular time slot. We’ll offer you a contact-free move-out, while we’ll ask you to support by bringing masks and gloves to wear when in common spaces (hallways and bathrooms). And we’ll ask you to take all your stuff. The first email will provide details on this process.

Boxed and labeled? Store it.

Some of you did the very thing we asked: you boxed your stuff and labeled it clearly with your name. Our second message this week is for this group, and will explain the procedure for having Denison staff go into your rooms, get those pre-boxed items, and store them for you until the residence halls fully re-open. Email message #2 will emphatically make these three additional points: (1) Storage will be on campus in places like a campus warehouse and Moon Hall, which are being outfitted with shelving for this purpose. (2) Once stored, you will not be able to retrieve your items until we fully re-open–so you’ll want to be sure you want this option. (3) We will not store any upholstered furniture, including mattresses, couches/futons or other soft furnishings, in an effort to prevent any nasties (like bed bugs) from jumping from one person’s stuff to another.

I’d like someone else to handle it, please.

Some of you are unable, for a range of reasons, to come and get your stuff–matters of distance, health, personal safety, or finances. Please recall that you can always identify a friend who can serve as your proxy, who can Come and Get It (see above). Alternatively, you can hire someone to do this. The third message this week will provide information about a company with whom Denison has contracted to offer packing at very favorable hourly rates.These commercial packers will come to campus and pack your belongings for shipping or for on-campus storage. This message will also provide information about shipping methods for those who wish to have their boxed items shipped to them. Finally, we will provide information about financial assistance for packing for students who have moderate to very high financial need and who are unable to come to campus.

We are excited and relieved to be moving forward with this. Thank you for your patience, and thanks for your understanding that this is going to continue to be a complicated process. Watch for the three emails regarding process. Whew.

This email is from ARTS @ Denison via Denison Provost sent on April 29 at 9:19 a.m., has been republished here for transparency.

ARTS @ DENISON

A New Virtual Home…

Welcome to [email protected] – a new virtual home for the arts. Until we can be together physically, we hope these weekly greetings, profiles, and performances will keep us connected through the fine arts. We continue to celebrate the artistry of our students, faculty, staff, alums, and visiting artists. They demonstrate the love, resilience, and creativity of Denison-connected artists and the power of the arts and our artists. Stay tuned weekly as we continue to celebrate all the submissions. And thanks so much for everything you’ve submitted – the response has been amazing! You can tag @artsatdenison or send submissions directly to [email protected]. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more arts from our Denison community.

Ladies Night Out

Album Release Ladies’ Night Out is the only all-female acapella group at Denison, performing throughout the university’s campus as well as the Granville area. Entirely student-run, the group performs an array of genres from our ever-expanding repertoire, ranging from traditional to more modern pieces. Since 1980, LNO has been bringing a fun and exciting musical presence to Denison’s campus while still maintaining a strong tradition that extends far beyond undergraduate years. It is a sisterhood; we are a tight-knit group of friends that come together to share our common love of music.



Last semester, we were fortunate enough to record an album that features 13 songs with a variety of soloists, in addition to 2 other festive holiday songs that can be found on our SoundCloud. We hope that this album provides some joy and entertainment during everyone’s time away from campus! Follow Ladies Night Out on Facebook and check out their web page.

Share this: Tweet



Email



