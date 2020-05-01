Closures

In accordance with guidance from Governor DeWine, the following facilities are closed until further notice:

The Library is closed but online resources will remain available. You may connect with library staff (https://denison.libanswers.com/) and/or consult Library Guides: https://libguides.denison.edu/?b=s.

Mitchell Center including Crown Fitness Center is currently closed

The Denison Museum is currently closed

The Denison Art Space in Newark is currently closed

An email from Adam Weinberg, College President on March 27 at 1:03 p.m. reprinted for transparency.

As you all know, we began the search a few months ago for our next Vice President for Student Development to follow Dr. Laurel Kennedy when she retires at the end of the semester. Thank you to everyone who participated in the search, either as an official search committee member or by participating in an interview and/or open forum with our final three candidates. Your input was immensely valuable. You helped us select an exceptional leader for this position.

I am pleased to announce that Alex Miller will be joining us July 1 as Vice President for Student Development. He comes to Denison from his current position as Associate Dean of Student Engagement and Acting Associate Dean of Students for Inclusion and Belonging at Harvard College.

An email from Laurel Kennedy, Vice President of Student Development, on April 3 at 3:23 p.m. reprinted for transparency.

Our friends in Information Technology Services have reconfigured the landing page of MyDenison to make it easier to find these special resources:

Academic Support links to resources for the transition to remote learning.

links to resources for the transition to remote learning. A new Advising Resources page will soon be active to answer questions about recent academic policy changes and help with planning for Fall 2020 course selection.

page will soon be active to answer questions about recent academic policy changes and help with planning for Fall 2020 course selection. The Financial Wellness tab shares resources and information about financial coaching as you navigate change and access resources during the pandemic.

tab shares resources and information about financial coaching as you navigate change and access resources during the pandemic. The Knowlton Center is coaching remotely and offering virtual events and workshops.

is coaching remotely and offering virtual events and workshops. The Student Wellness tab shares information about many virtual supports, classes and workshops, in addition to remote appointments.

tab shares information about many virtual supports, classes and workshops, in addition to remote appointments. Religious & Spiritual Life is providing direct support and help with locating remote services for students of different faith communities.

is providing direct support and help with locating remote services for students of different faith communities. The Red Frame Lab is offering remote workshops and is open for coaching, including design solutions for working remotely as organization leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Census Update

Per guidance we’ve received from the Census Bureau, Denison is reporting all of our residential students on University Census documents. The only students we are not reporting as campus residents are those who hold official “commuter” status. (The Census Bureau is paying a lot of attention to the confusion of remote learning. If you or your parents have reported you at another address, please don’t worry. The Census Bureau says they prefer to clean up duplication than to miss anyone.)

An email from Adam Weinberg, College President on April 3 at 1:45 p.m. reprinted for transparency.

Adam Weinberg

Julie Houpt ‘75, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, will be retiring at the end of the academic year. Greg Bader, Associate Vice President, will be promoted and will assume the Vice President of IA role on July 1.

In her nearly 20 year career at Denison, Julie has successfully led the college through two major fundraising campaigns, including our current Unlocking Potential campaign which is the largest in university history. The impact of those campaigns is everlasting, including the doubling of scholarship dollars available to students and the construction of the Eisner Center for the Performing Arts, the Samson Talbot Hall of Biological Sciences, the Burton D. Morgan Center, several residential halls, and major renovations to many academic buildings. She has also been an invaluable member of the senior team helping lead the college in a myriad of important ways.

Julie’s success is built on the foundation of her love for and commitment to Denison. She brings humor and friendship to every interaction and, in doing so, has created strong and sustained relationships with alumni, donors, students, parents, and colleagues. She has an incredible ability to identify and nurture talent, and has built one of the best institutional advancement teams in higher education. It’s a team of individuals who are experts in their field and who, like Julie, care deeply about the college.

It is because of this commitment to talent that we are so well-positioned to make a smooth leadership transition. Greg Bader joined Denison in 2003 as Assistant Director of the Annual Fund. He was promoted to Director of the Annual Fund and then held roles in major gifts and individual giving before being promoted to Associate Vice President and Campaign Director. Greg has a bachelor of science in education from Bowling Green State University and a master of arts in higher education and student affairs from The Ohio State University. Greg’s breadth and depth of knowledge and experience not only in institutional advancement but also with Denison will be incredible assets in his new role.

In the Vice President for Institutional Advancement role, Greg will join the Senior Staff. He will lead the talented and seasoned institutional advancement team in continuing to advance strategies related to gift planning, stewardship, the Denison Annual Fund, the Office of Major Gifts, campaign planning and alumni relations efforts.

Posted on April 3 on MyDenison Bulletin

Message from the Office of Human Resources

On March 27, 2020, the President signed the COVID-19 Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Act was designed to help provide some financial relief to individuals as we navigate through this challenging time.

Denison has been anticipating the needs of our faculty and staff and has proactively taken steps, some of which are now required under the CARES Act, to help alleviate the financial burden of COVID-19. Some of the steps already taken include:

Paying all faculty, salaried staff, and hourly staff (both regularly scheduled full-time and part-time employees) during this Stay-At-Home Order

Covering testing for COVID-19 without cost-sharing for Aetna PPO and HDHP plans

Waiving any copays associated with using Teladoc

Flexible Spending Accounts and Health Savings Accounts

Under 3702 of the CARES Act, over-the-counter (OTC) medications without a prescription is now a reimbursable expense. These OTC changes are effective for expenses incurred after December 31, 2019. The following provisions do not currently have an expiration date:

Health Savings Account (HSA), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) funds can be used to purchase over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and medicines, including those needed in quarantine and social distancing, without a prescription from a physician. Feminine hygiene products have been added to the list of eligible over-the-counter items.

Using the PayFlex Debit Card for Newly Eligible OTC Items

When paying for eligible items at various locations or online, the purchase is typically “verified as eligible or not” at the point of sale using the Inventory Information Approval System (IIAS). Given the new legislation, members should allow time for the debit card system to update. Updating the card system isn’t something PayFlex manages or has control over.

If the PayFlex debit card doesn’t work at time of purchase, members can pay out of pocket, and request reimbursement from their PayFlex account funds.

Retirement Plan Updates

While Denison has been supportive with its commitment to continue compensation and benefits of its employees, we also recognize that some employees may be facing other circumstances that create financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 situation. If you have been impacted financially and would like to explore options available through your retirement plan with TIAA, please visit How the CARES Act Impacts Your Finances from TIAA.

If you have questions, please contact us at [email protected].

The Wellness Center in Whisler Hall sent this notice the week of April 6 to their patients in the wake of COVID-19 to fulfill the rest of their therapy for the semester.

After reviewing these guidelines and ensuring we have the logistics, training, and technology necessary, our office is now able to provide counseling services via Zoom, a platform for video and audio conferencing, through our electronic medical record (EMR).

Based on the new guidelines, we are able to provide teletherapy to students who meet the following criteria:

1) The student has already been connected with ongoing counseling during this academic school year.

2) The student is currently located in the state of Ohio, or in a state that is currently allowing out-of-state providers to practice teletherapy (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and North Carolina).

3) The student’s symptoms are appropriate for treatment via teletherapy services (see description in informed consent document).

