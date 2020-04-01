Devin Meenan, MOVIE GURU—

From the title frame to its post-credits denouement, every beat in the latest Terminator is concerned foremost with telegraphing future installments. As has become a series tradition, the film ignores the previous installment in the franchise in favor of establishing a new story, one which I’m sure we’ll never see the conclusion to and, after watching this newest film, I don’t much care to continue.

In a move that was probably inevitable once Universal Studios purchased the rights to the Terminator series but is dreadful nonetheless, this latest entry crosses the series over with another now-flailing but once great series in an effort to reinvigorate life into both of them: Jurassic Park. It doesn’t succeed, but points to creativity, I suppose.

Jurassic Warfare once again stars Arnold Schwarzenegger (or a digital approximation of his 35-year old self, rather) as the titular robotic assassin, this time sent back in time to acquire dinosaur DNA so that Skynet, the terminator’s artificial intelligence overlord, may use cloned dinosaurs as a weapon against the human resistance in the future. From that initial ridiculousness, you can infer every beat, and even more than a handful of frames, if you have even a passing familiarity with either series.

The only amazing thing about the film was how drained and lifeless I felt during it, even as it continued to pack on the preposterous spectacle. Even the sight of the terminator, half its face removed revealing the robotic shell underneath, blowing away cyborg velociraptors with a shotgun, left me dejected. For many reasons, that preceding sentence is one I never predicted that I’d write.

It’s easy to say “forget the later movies, for if they’re one thing they’re all forgettable, and just remember the masterful originals.” I wish I could agree, but as Hollywood keeps piling on these sequels, reboots and mish-mashes thereof, that’s becoming a harder proposition.

It’s long past time to accept that some (more than some) famous film premises are sustainable for one, maximum two, outings before the best you can hope for is a harmless but unnecessary retread. I’m not optimistic enough to hope that this lesson will sink in among Hollywood anytime soon though; it is a business, after all.

This article is satire and in no way should be taken seriously. Please enjoy.

Share this: Tweet



Email



