OLIVIA HARVEY, DANCING QUEEN —

On the night of Wednesday, March 31, President Adam Weinberg announced he will run in the 2020 United States presidential election. Addressing a crowd of faculty and prospective student parents (each spaced six feet apart) in Herrick Hall, he spoke about the vision for his run, citing his desire to to expand the values of the Denison community to the general American public. “I want to see every American realize their potential as autonomous thinkers, discerning moral agents and active citizens of a democratic society.”

As he is entering the race later than expected of nominees, President Weinberg won’t be seeking the political or financial support of any major US party. Instead, he will run as an independent, and use Denison’s $880 million endowment for all necessary expenditures. Anyone interested in donating to the Weinberg 2020 campaign is encouraged to send contributions to the Office of Financial Aid. Additionally, all students previously receiving the merit-based Alumni Award will now be charged the full sum of their scholarship, in order to alleviate the burden put on the endowment.

Though no running mate has officially been announced, many suspect Dr. Laurel Kennedy will come out of retirement this summer and join the ticket. A source on campus disclosed that Weinberg aims to capitalize on the Kennedy name to win voters in the East and gain name recognition.

Weinberg’s first rally has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and is expected to take place late July, occurring jointly with the celebration of the Class of 2020. At the end of his announcement, he urged every student to consider him for a vote: “At its core, Denison is defined by people. Thanks for being there for each other, for the college, and for my candidacy. In this year’s race, Ohio will play the role of a game-changing battleground state, and I strongly hope the young, college-aged individuals that make up this Denison community will cast their vote for a third-party candidate like myself.”

