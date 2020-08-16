STAFF EDITORIAL — Gen-Z just can’t get enough of music.

Our headphones are constantly on, and the world turned off. Music can invoke emotion, take us to a different place, entertain us and transform us. Free of genre, here is what The Denisonian staff listened to during the pandemic – and, our zodiac signs, of course.

LIZ (Editor-In-Chief) – ARIES

During my time in quarantine, I listened to a bunch of indie rock. Although, the song that was on repeat so constantly was “Prom Queen” by Beach Bunny. A close second place was “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. Check them out via Spotify! (Also, if you like ~Apple Music~ you’re just wrong. I said what I said.)

NINA (Editor-In-Chief) – SCORPIO, duh

My quarantine music went through distinct stages, but overall I got super into the Traveling Wilburys (I’m a die-hard George Harrison fan). The songs I had on repeat were “Supersonic Rocket Ship” by The Kinks and “Melissa” by the Allman Brothers. And, if you haven’t heard it yet, you need to drop everything and listen to Glass Animals’ new album Dreamland.

ROHAN (Managing Editor) – AQUARIUS

I was going to lead with glass animals but, this being the good old Denisonian staff I came to know and love, I can see that it has already been thoroughly discussed and praised. My most played music during this quarantine basically oscillated between modern psych-pop/rock like the aforementioned glass animals project, as well as the new Washed Out album- Purple Noon; I also got the chance to more deeply explore some jam-oriented music- notably the Grateful Dead live show recordings of their legendary Europe ‘72 tour. The Dead makes music that just fits with the feelings of odd comfort and solace in isolation that very much defined this quarantine for me. Also, I spent a good chunk of quarantine sharpening up my bedroom DJ skills- so naturally, I listened to a lot of late 80’s- early 90’s Disco and House music, with some modern hits in the mix like Disclosure’s latest Ecstasy EP and the singles for their upcoming album ENERGY.

DEVIN (Arts & Life Editor) – CANCER

Throughout quarantine, I’ve mostly been listening to Paramore on repeat; if there’s one song of theirs that captures our collective mood, it’s “Hard Times.” Also, since our social life is going to be more limited this semester, I’ll have our readers know that “Sally MacLennane” by The Pogues is an amazing song to get drunk to.

SAMARA (Features Editor) – TAURUS

For me, music has always been a way of transporting me out of my current situation into a different one. Whether that is back to a time where I could hang out with friends or a time where classes were all in person, the songs I listened to during quarantine were reminiscent of more hugs and in-person conversations. My favorite song this quarantined summer was Good Morning by Max Frost, closely followed up by Basement Party by MAX and Billy Brown by MIKA. If you haven’t heard Glass Animals’ new album titled Dreamland, you must check it out; the entire album is something I’ve had on repeat these past two weeks.

MICHAEL (Web Editor) – SCORPIO

I really enjoyed Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush when it was released in February, not too long before campus was evacuated, so I kept it spinning throughout remote learning. Since then, I’ve enjoyed Arlo Park’s “Eugene,” reconnected with Troye Sivan’s various old and new music, and expressed my anger at the expedited rise of authoritarianism and fascism in America with the classic late 90’s anarchist & socialist ballads of Rage Against the Machine, as well through Run The Jewels’ new album RTJ4.

We hope that you enjoyed reading about our favorite songs!

