PAULA TORRES, Photo Editor—What The Hill looks like during COVID-19, a photo essay.

If you walk across A-quad, the hub of Denison’s campus, then you’re bound to notice students taking advantage of the grassy areas for some socially-distanced socializing in the great outdoors.

Even when venturing outside in groups, students are advised to observe social-distancing protocols.

One of the most significant COVID-oriented changes to campus is a tented dining area outside of Slayter Hall.

With students currently barred from having guests in their dorm rooms, the inhabitants of East Quad have taken to more frequently hanging out together outdoors in the quad’s common area.

Share this: Tweet



Email