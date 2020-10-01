EMMA PROE, Asst. Features Editor — Transferring to a school anytime is a big moment, and it’s especially interesting during a pandemic. New Denisonian Mia Decerchio ’23 is from Bloomfield Hills, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan. Transferring from the acting conservatory of The Chicago College of Performing Arts, she offers her experiences with the transition.

The Denisonian (TD): What led you to choose Denison?

Mia Decerchio: “I chose Denison because I really wanted a more well-rounded education, and I wanted to go somewhere where I could meet a wide range of people with different interests and backgrounds. I wanted a strong liberal arts education, but did not want to go far from home, so Denison was perfect for that reason as my hometown in Michigan is only about a three and a half hour drive from here.” She also mentions how she fell in love with the campus on a tour while visiting her senior year of high school. “I love the old architecture and am so impressed with how well the school has maintained it.”

TD: Do you know what you want to major in at Denison?

Decerchio: “I’m not quite sure what my major will be yet, but I’m thinking of double majoring in English or creative writing and political science, and minoring in either French or studio art.”

TD: Is there anything you miss from home?

Decerchio: “I miss the breezy weather I get from the lakes back home. Ohio weather is weird and I’m not used to the humidity. Also, I’m a cat mom and I miss my cat, Batman, dearly.”

TD: What’s been your favorite part about Denison so far?

Decerchio: “My favorite part of Denison so far has been the people. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming and I appreciate that so much.”

TD: How has COVID-19 affected your experience?

Decerchio: “While this is a very difficult time that we’re living through, in a weird way, I feel like wearing masks makes everyone friendlier because we have to overcome the barrier that they put between us with kindness.”

TD: What’s been the most difficult part about transitioning so far?

Decerchio: “This is going to sound crazy, but I really haven’t had any difficulties transferring here. Thankfully, it’s been a really smooth transition socially and academically.”

TD: Finally, how would you rate Denison’s campus dining?

Decerchio: “I would rate the food an 8 out of 10. Coming from my old school, it’s a luxury here to have a vegetarian option and to have a lettuce and tomato served with black bean burger.”

