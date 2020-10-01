Sep 30 2020 News Photo essay: Bi-weekly farmers market comes to campus by Paula Torres No Comments Photos by Paula Torres, Photo and Social Media Editor On Wednesday, September 16, Bon Appetit brought their first on campus farmers market to the Reese-Shackleford Commons from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This fall, the market will be held every other Wednesday. This is one of many events that Denison is offering in light of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The market will be held again on Wednesday, September 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunbeam Organics, located in Alexandria, Ohio, was one of the vendors at the student Farmers Market. They also frequent the Granville Farmers Market bi-weekly on Saturdays. Students can use their meal plan to purchase goods at the market at a variety of vendors. Available options were Lucky Cat Bakery, a local cheese vendor, and free ice cream. Share this:TweetEmail Related Posts Share :
