Photos by Paula Torres, Photo and Social Media Editor

On Wednesday, September 16, Bon Appetit brought their first on campus farmers market to the Reese-Shackleford Commons from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This fall, the market will be held every other Wednesday. This is one of many events that Denison is offering in light of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The market will be held again on Wednesday, September 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunbeam Organics, located in Alexandria, Ohio, was one of the vendors at the student Farmers Market. They also frequent the Granville Farmers Market bi-weekly on Saturdays.
Students can use their meal plan to purchase goods at the market at a variety of vendors. Available options were Lucky Cat Bakery, a local cheese vendor, and free ice cream.