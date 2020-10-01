Sep 30 2020 News Photo essay: Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. socializes safely with tie dye event by The Denisonian No Comments The event, held at the flagpole in front of Slayter Student Union, was on Saturday, September 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event was a collaboration with Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc., CLIC, Denison NPHC, and the first-year office. PC: Paula Torres/The Denisonian With social distancing rules still in place, the members of Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. figured out a way to bring the community together with their outdoor mask tie-dyeing event. PC: Paula Torres/The Denisonian Inasia Belton ‘22 proudly displays the masks she tie-dyed; the vivid colors are sure to bring more liveliness to her facemasks. PC: Olivia Harvey/The Denisonian On a bright and sunny afternoon, students were able to destress and enjoy some time with one another while expressing some creativity through the way they decorated their new masks. PC: Paula Torres/The Denisonian Share this:TweetEmail Related Posts Share :
