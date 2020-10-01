The event, held at the flagpole in front of Slayter Student Union, was on Saturday, September 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event was a collaboration with Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc., CLIC, Denison NPHC, and the first-year office. PC: Paula Torres/The Denisonian
With social distancing rules still in place, the members of Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. figured out a way to bring the community together with their outdoor mask tie-dyeing event. PC: Paula Torres/The Denisonian
Inasia Belton ‘22 proudly displays the masks she tie-dyed; the vivid colors are sure to bring more liveliness to her facemasks. PC: Olivia Harvey/The Denisonian
On a bright and sunny afternoon, students were able to destress and enjoy some time with one another while expressing some creativity through the way they decorated their new masks. PC: Paula Torres/The Denisonian