This story is a review of the Full Story Film Fest hosted by narrative journalism on Saturday, October 4 which showcased eight student-directed nonfiction short films about life during COVID-19.

These films capture poignant moments that are humorous, sad, longing, insightful—and depict surprising moments of connection. Prizes were awarded by narrative journalisms’ documentarian-in-residence Luke Lorentzen, director of Midnight Family and Last Chance U.

Scan the QR code to watch the recording of the event featuring films from the Full Story Film Fest.

SARAH WUELLNER, Copy Editor—These independent films grasped the creative sides of Denison students.

They dealt with the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic in front of the eyes of various cameras. The angles, lighting and sound work used were marvelous. Clips in each short film flowed smoothly from different parts.

The films each gave a slice of different lives during the pandemic. It portrayed the joys, stresses, grievance and boredom during the time. The actors were family or friends of the person behind the camera and they didn’t seem staged and acted comfortably.

Some films were sillier and portrayed the family’s games that passed the long hours of quarantine. Other films showed the similar challenges each of us faced in the world dealing with serious measures. Each was unique in bringing back the memories of quarantine that we may have forgotten. The films brought together all the unknowns from the pandemic in a way that made us look back on how far we have come.

The films made me realize how much changed due to COVID-19. Birthdays were celebrated by driving in the car and at home with just close family. To visit relatives video chatting was the only method. If meeting in person, there were no hugs and social distance was necessary.

Traffic was minimal, flights cancelled, schools shut down and large cities were ghost towns.

I want to thank the Denison students for putting together these short films during this stressful time. I enjoyed watching how each student experienced the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

