LIZ ANASTASIADIS, Editor-in-Chief — Two Denison National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations have welcomed new members this semester, despite the conditions of the pandemic.



The 2020-2021 NPHC council at the beginning of the Fall 2020 semester. Photos courtesy of Mia Collazo.

NPHC is a collaborative umbrella organization composed of historically African American Greek-lettered fraternities and sororities. The nine NPHC organizations are collectively referred to as the “Divine Nine.”

Denison holds five active chapters of the Divine Nine: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently revealed Fall 20’s new members of the Impekkable Pi Kappa Chapter: Kiyla Jones ‘22 (left) and Essence Cole ‘22 (right). Photos courtesy of Tarma Obeng and Essence Cole



The photo on the left introduces members of the Rho Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Left to Right): Ray Walker ‘22, Micah Arnold ‘22, Eric Holmes ‘21, and Jaleel Poole ‘22. Photos courtesy of Ray Walker/The Denisonian

After the reveal of their new line, “Mystic C.H.A.O.S.” on Friday, Oct. 17 on the Library Steps on A-Quad, the next week there was a celebration for the new initiates at Moon Hall hosted by the Alphas on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. full of music and dancing.

For more information about NPHC at Denison, contact NPHC President Jeremiah Mills ’21 at [email protected]

