PHOTO ESSAY BY PAULA TORRES, Photo and Social Media Editor—The Black Student Union of Denison University held a vigil for Breonna Taylor, a victim of lethal police brutality, following the news on Sept. 23 that only one of the three officers involved in the incident would be charged––and on offences unrelated to Taylor’s death.

Students gave speeches to commemorate the life of Breonna Taylor.

Students marched across campus in groups, some chanting while others held moments of silence.

Tehillah, Denison’s gospel a cappella group, sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in a circle around the flagpole.

The vigil was held Friday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the flagpole outside of Slayter Union, but students also marched around campus, led by a member of BSU.

Attendees were provided with candles to carry while marching. The vigil concluded with everyone blowing out their candle in unison.

Photos by Paula Torres ’22, Photo and Social Media Editor/The Denisonian

