OLIVIA HARVEY, Features Editor—

About the Artist:

Sophmore Nicole Sherrick is a biology major from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Sherrick picked up painting over quarantine as a way to spend time with her older sister Sarah, who is a senior at Miami University of Ohio, and younger sister Ruby, who is 5. Painting became a way to bond and get closer with her sisters, and Sherrick continued painting throughout the summer.

Since she spent so much time painting, her father suggested that she should try an art class when the school year began again.

Her favorite mediums to work with are acryllic paints and graphite for drawing.

Much of her artwork is inspired by artists such as of Cecily Brown and Jeff Koons, especially since her class (Introduction to Painting) requires assignments related to these artists.

