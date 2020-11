Ray Walker, The Denisonian’s Media/Broadcast Producer was on the scene on campus to document student responses to November 3 and the hotly contested 2020 Presidental Election between Former Vice President Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump. Political polarization has caused an uproar across the nation, but one narrative prevails on campus: to vote.

This is the final broadcast of Fall 2020. Stay tuned for more broadcasts from The Denisonian in Spring 2021.

