NINA COSDON, Editor-in-Chief—When creating the “Here Us” project, Yasmine Simpson ‘23 says they were guided by the mantra “by and for POC.”

The three student facilitators, Yasmine (Yaz) Simpson ‘23, Cordero Estremera ‘23 and Sky Calderón ‘21 helped conceptualize, organize and bring to life the “Here Us” project. Additionally they all perform in it as well.

Simpson describes “Here Us” as “a celebratory performance that highlights voices of color on Denison’s campus.”

Calderón emphasized that in addition to a diversity of people, “Here Us” celebrates a diversity of mediums as well: POC artists, dancers, singers, poets, actors, photographers and more all contributed to the performance. Calderón said the mix of people “helps make a larger statement about how Denison’s voice is diverse and complex.”

Cordero Estremera ‘23 described “Here Us” as a virtual “collaboration and culmination” of all the arts on campus.

“Here Us” consists of many student performances, and will be released on YouTube on Thursday, November 19 and through the [email protected] weekly email. All “Here Us” pieces will be available at this time, but the three facilitators each agreed to give a spoiler to reveal their piece.

Estremera’s piece is a rap he wrote himself, and his vocals provide the music for the Inspire, Diversify, Move (IDM) dance group that performs alongside him.

Simpson also wrote her piece herself, and describes it as her hair journey. “Growing up in a white area…”

Calderón’s piece is an adaptation of Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s “Green New Deal” speech she delivered on the House floor.

Simpson, a lifelong musical theatre fan, met Estremera through their mutual love of the arts; freshman year in Shorney Hall she heard the song “Defying Gravity” blasting from Estremera’s dorm and was drawn to it.

Fitting with the “by and for POC” motto, Calderón said how much she loved watching the performers become a community. “To really watch the teamwork and the collaboration that’s come out of “Here Us” that I think could only happen if it was by and for POC, is so much more important to me and has grown so much more important to the facilitator team than what the audience is going to take away from our piece, although we hope that the broader Denison community does appreciate it as much as we have.”

The “by and for POC” mantra also resonated with Estremera, as he explained that he felt the audience’s takeaway from ‘Here Us’ was secondary to what the performers gained from the experience. “It’s like we’re in the room, and you [the audience] just happen to be looking in on the conversation.”

“Here Us” was primarily supervised by theatre professor Jim Dennen. Simpson said that after meeting Dennen at a Black Student Union (BSU) meeting last year, the two stayed in contact over the summer to discuss a production Dennen had in the works. Eventually, Dennen scrapped this idea and proposed to Simpson that they create a performance piece to highlight voices of color on campus.

Simpson loved the idea, telling Dennen she was “totally on board.” After extensive brainstorming, the project that would become “Here Us” began to take shape.

Estremera joined “Here Us” after Dr. Margot Singer recommended Dennen reach out to him. When they were first discussing the project with Dennen, Estremera said, one of the priorities was to highlight specific truths and lived experiences.

Calderón met Dennen when she took his “Speaking as a Fine Art” class. She described really engaging with the course and Dennen’s teaching style, and said that she believed the content of the speeches she chose was what prompted Dennen to think of her for the “Here Us” project.

As a newcomer to the performing arts, Calderón expressed her gratitude for the faculty mentors for not trying to make Hear Us hierarchical or overly directed and conducted. “It really is more of a holistic way of bringing people together.”

Simpson concurred, saying that everyone involved in “Here Us”, faculty supervisors, student facilitators and performers, was heavily involved in creating the project.

Student performers were largely recruited through Simpson’s personal connections and from reaching out to multicultural groups like the BSU, La Fuerza Latina, Denison Asian Student Union (DASU), African Student Association (ASA) and more.

Calderón “…the Denison voice is not just homogeneous, it is diverse and complex and that can be beautiful.”

With so many different mediums and performers, “Here Us” is bound to have something for everyone. “It’s going to pop off,” Simpson promised.

