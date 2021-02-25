GIGI GEORGE, Arts & Life Editor—Adjusting to Ohio’s grey skies and freezing temperatures has left me struggling to find the serotonin boost I desperately crave. Aside from Google searching pictures of tropical vacation destinations, it feels like there is no cure for my winter blues.

However, I find that music is the closest form of medicine.

Whether I’m walking to class through a sudden snowfall or laboring away at my dimly lit desk, I always have a good song on full blast, ultimately making the gloomy days feel a little brighter.

So, in light of Valentine’s Day, and this unbearable weather, I’ve put together a playlist of feel-good songs about love.

A refreshing mix of Pop, Neo Soul, R&B, Indie, you name it. Although each track is unique, they all produce a blissful sound guaranteed to lift your spirits.

To get a better idea of what to expect from my love themed playlist, I’ve decided to pair some of its songs with the timeline of every romantic movie relationship ever

We know this timeline all too well, but hopefully the music makes you feel something new.

The ‘Meet Cute’

Eyes lock from across the room. These songs are what I imagine that first heart-skips-a-beat encounter between two people would feel like—equal parts exciting and comforting.

“No Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me)” – Orion Sun

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” –Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

“Let Me Into Your Heart” – Isacc Waddington

The ‘Honeymoon Phase’

Queue the montage of two people falling in love. These upbeat, catchy romance songs are what pure joy feels like.

“Beyond” – Leon Bridges

“Love Is a Town” – Josh Gilligan

“Love You For Long Time” – Maggie Rogers

“Every Way (Supernatural) –Stephen Day

The ‘Nothing Has Gone Wrong Yet Phase’

The relationship is steady, but we know a storm’s coming. These songs are beautiful and melodic just like this period of time where all seems right in the world.

“The Two of Us” – Omar Apollo

“Easy” –Mac Ayres

“Too Good” – Christian Kuria

“no song without you” — HONNE

The ‘Temporary Breakup’

We see it coming but are still shocked when the love birds call it quits. These songs aren’t your average angry break up ballads, however, they will certainly get you in your feels.

“Easily” –Bruno Major

“We Find Love” –Daniel Caesar

“Best of Me” – Joanna Serenko

“Fool For You” –Snoh Aalegra

The ‘Solo Reflection’

The pensive, post break-up period when the lovers must undergo self-reflection while simultaneously longing for each other. These songs are guaranteed to make you miss that speical someone.

“Movie” — Tom Misch

“Georgia” –Emily King

“Rosie” –John Mayer

The ‘Happy Ending’

They run into each other’s arms as the credits roll. These songs will make you feel an explosion of emotion. In fact, I have cried tears of joy to all three of them, if that tells you anything.

“Real Love Baby” – Father John Misty

“Still in Love” – Thirdstory

“I Found You” – Alabama Shakes

