GIGI GEORGE, Arts & Life Editor—

This past week was Sex Week; five days of sex positive programs focused on sexuality and relationships. Events included a talk about toxic masculinity, sex trivia, healthy relationships workshops, and sex education presentations.

The collaborative nature of the programs created environments where participants could have honest conversations and learn new information.

Sex Week is one of Denison University’s Sexual Helath Programs which aims to create a Sex Positive culture where students feel comfortable embracing their sexuality and maintain healthy attitudes towards sex related topics.

(It’s) My Pleasure is Denison University’s first comprehensive, inclusive and non-judgemental sexual health magazine who’s goal is to provide a safe platform for Denison Students to learn about sexual health through published articles, questionnares, tips, and columns.

IMP held a ‘Titties and Tees’ event for Sex Week in which students could create sex-positive t-shirts while talking about sex positivity on campus.

The event took place outside The Moonies where people socialized and listened to empowering music while creating their personalized t-shirts.

Emma Reid ‘22 said it was a “welcoming and casual environment” where she “felt comfortable talking with those around her about what her shirt meant.” She said events like these are “important to have on campus so that we open up conversations about important, and often avoided, topics.”

The final creations ranged from simple designs to more complex ones, however; they all centered around normalizing and embracing sexual terms and visuals.

