Broadcast/Media Producer, Ray Walker, takes us through some of the critical changes that have transformed life on the hill along with interviews from a few students and President Weinberg about the spring semester and our path forward. Be on the lookout for Ray’s full interview with President Weinberg next week.

*Note: Ray’s interview with President Weinberg was filmed last Friday and the Covid data that was mentioned is now outdated. As of March 11, Denison reported administering 235 signal tests with zero positive results.

