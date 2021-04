GRANVILLE – Denisonian Broadcast Producer Ray Walker ‘22 interviews DCGA (@denisoncampusgov) Student Body Presidential candidate Alex Pan ‘24 on his platform and the members of the student coalition “The Denison Deal.” Learn more on their Instagram page @pan_whitfield and stay tuned for interviews with the other Presidential candidates soon. Voting for all DCGA candidates will be open on April 26 via email from 8am-8pm ET.

