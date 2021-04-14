GRACE PRISBY, Special to The Denisonian—Ryan Metzger is a studio art major in the class of 2023. Originally from Westerville, Ohio, Ryan says his senior year art teacher played a role in his pursuit of art. He reflected on his experience saying, “she really inspired me to experiment with my work and helped me to discover the kind of art I am passionate about making.”

He attributes his interest in art as a major to that senior art seminar class he took in high school saying, “I’ve been interested in art ever since I was little, but my senior art seminar class in high school is what made me sure I wanted to pursue it long term.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



