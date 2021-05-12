SARAH WUELLNER, Asst. Sports Editor—The arts thrive at Denison through organizations on campus. With the semester coming to a close, these artists began to wrap up their final performances. This past weekend students were able to attend performances of theatre, dance, and singing.The shows went along with the theme “Out with the Old, in with the New” to commemorate the seniors leaving and the new members coming in. The three groups that performed included The Sketch’rs, The Hilltoppers and Burpee’s Seedy Theatrical Company.

The Sketch’rs Comedy Troupe performed “First Drafts, Final Drafts’’ as their last show on Friday and Sunday in Herrick Hall. The show featured 12 pieces and a slideshow tribute to the seniors that did not get to perform for their last show in spring 2020 due to the pandemic. The comedy group performed original scripted dialogue for an hour long show. The seniors included Anusha Shukla, Camron Alten-Dunkle, Jack Zwemer and Meg Jaffy. New performers included Cassidy Crane ‘23, Charles Ziegert ‘23, Duncan Jones ‘24, Nicole Landa ‘23, Skate Harris ‘22 and Sarah Wuellner ‘24. Veteran performers included William Kelsey ‘23, Shayne Silver-Riskin ‘22, Lucy Anderson ‘23, Laura Lapham ‘22, Kaylah Linkiewicz ‘23, Graham Harrington ‘22, Evan Lang ‘22 and Elliot Hoinville ‘22.

The Hilltoppers performed their last acapella show “Out with the Old, In with the New” on Saturday in front of Doane Library. The singers closed their last performance with their traditional songs of Loch Lomond and Seven Bridges Road, along with senior solo performances. Dressed in their dapper khakis, blue jackets and red tie, the men serenaded the crowd on the sunny afternoon. The songs performed included House of Blue Lights, Faith, Tupelo Honey, Versace on the Floor, Call Me Al, Carolina in my Mind, Only You and Change in My Life. The seniors are Adam Cromwell and Quinn Lonergan. Other singers are Liam Mahon ‘22, Sam Wyckoff ‘23, Henry Brooks ‘22, Jacob Randall-Bodman ‘22, Clay Ryan ‘24, Adam Wade ‘22, Charlie Smith ‘23 and Ben Bonebrake ‘22.

Burpee’s Seedy Theatrical Co. performed their last improv show “Out with the Old, In with the New” on Sunday in Slayter Auditorium. They opened the show with a video skit featuring veteran performers. They followed with improv games per usual and the seniors each performed a solo fake death dealing with a singular random object. The seniors included Anna Mae Murphy, Jordan Zelvin, Lily Anderson, Quinn Lonergan and Sarah Hendricks. The new performers included Mick Smith ‘24, Charlotte Jaffe ‘24, Phoebe Martin ‘24 and Tait Ferguson ‘23. The veteran performers included Sam Wyckoff ‘23, Bridget Welch ‘22, Ellie Laird ‘23, Elliot Hoinville ‘22 and Liam Mahon ‘22.

Next semester the performance groups will hopefully get to perform without masks for larger live audiences.

