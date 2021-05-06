JAKOB LUCAS, Sports Editor—After heading into Saturday with a sizable lead, both Big Red’s Men’s and Women’s Golf came out the other end boasting NCAC championships and a spot in the NCAA Division III Championship.

The Women’s team recorded a score of 658 between the two rounds where they not only held their 16-stroke lead from last round, but increased it to 17 strokes.

Despite the wind, Denison played well with Laine Hursh ‘23 shooting the best for Big Red with an 83. Not far behind Hursh were Julia Shafir ‘23 and Megan Munn ‘22, who both shot an 88. Hursh also took home the NCAC Newcomer of the Year award as well as overall medalist honors. Denison’s Megan Wong ‘21 brought another prestigious award back to the Hill, NCAC Player of the Year.

The Men’s Golf team significantly expanded their 17-stroke lead from the previous round, capping off the tournament with an astounding 34-stroke margin of victory and a total score of 582.

Ben Scherman ‘22, led the Men’s team with a 73, just one shot over par, followed closely by Jesse Felker ‘23 and Will Grady ‘21 who shot a 75 and 76 respectively.

Scherman and Grady ‘21 also tied for first place overall, each with a combined 143 strokes between their two rounds.

Like the Women’s Golf team, the Men’s team also took multiple individual awards. Scherman was awarded the Bob Nye Award while Felker received NCAC Newcomer of the Year award.

In one final addition to Denison’s celebrations, Lauren Grogan, the head coach of both the Men’s and Women’s Golf teams, won her first NCAC Coach of the Year award.

This will be Women’s Golf first-ever appearance in the tournament and Men’s Golf first since 2004.

The Men’s and Women’s Golf teams will continue their preparation for the NCAA Division III Championship. The tournament will be played at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia from May 11-14.

