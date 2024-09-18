Emily Orsini, Sports Editor–

The Denison men’s soccer team is off to a solid start this fall, with notable performances from several athletes. However, senior forward Jake Krueger stands out from the rest.

The two-time first-team all-NCAC athlete is currently sitting at six goals on the season, with a hat trick against Bethany College in early September. Scoring three goals in one game is no easy feat; however, Krueger has a pre-match routine that makes achieving success all the more possible.

“By going to the training room to stretch and meet with the trainer as well as being able to have some time to lock in mentally before a game has proven to be a very valuable routine for me,” Krueger said.

After putting up the numbers Krueger has so far this season, it’s easy to get complacent. However, Krueger reminds himself everyday why he’s here, how all of this was made possible, and that the work has only begun.

“For me to have the opportunity to go to a school like Denison and be able to play the sport that I love is something that I owe all to my parents,” said Krueger. “I know that in return it’s my responsibility every day to be the best version of myself.”

Soccer is not only a physical game, but a mental one too, making it difficult for athletes to move forward from both success and failure. Being able to lean on teammates and coaches is a big part of achieving team chemistry, and according to Krueger, this team has it like no other.

“When adversity strikes, I make sure to take a moment on the field to look around at my teammates because they keep me grounded and confident in times of struggle,” said Krueger. “There are so many different DIII teams across the nation, but there is no team that has chemistry quite like us.”

To Krueger, this team chemistry can only be cultivated through reflection and hard work, and with this being his last season for the Big Red, he’s not taking any of it for granted.

“I know that seeing that this is my last year, it’s time to give everything I have to this sport,” said Krueger. “Leaving this program in a good place is something I value.”

When asked about eye-opening moments over the course of his career, Krueger mentioned not an event from Granville, but one from his hometown, Chicago, Illinois.

“I was downtown and I ran into Dylan Brown, who was a fifth-year student when I was a freshman, and we spent the whole night talking about life and Denison. These relationships will last beyond our years [here on the Hill], and our impact on the program will change the course of this team forever,” said Krueger.

With the team chemistry that the team has as well as the leadership they find in Jake Krueger, this team has the potential to bring home a NCAC trophy back to the Hill. Not only was Krueger optimistic about the impending success of this team, but he was confident in their ability to make a substantial run.

“My predictions for this season are to win the NCAC regular season championship and also the NCAC tournament,” explained Krueger. “I know that we will make it to the NCAA tournament and make a huge run because we have everything we need in this team to be great.”

The team looks to improve their 4-1-1 record with an upcoming home game on Sept. 21 against Case Western Reserve.

Share this: Tweet



Email



