Chi Nguyen, Asst. Social Media Editor

At 7 p.m., when the darkness of night time spread all across campus, a small corner on the hill was lit up. Knobel Hall was covered in fairy lights, stars falling from the ceiling and nostalgic images of the Mosque. All of these were to welcome one of biggest cultural events on campus – the Muslim Cultural Ball. It took place on Nov. 9 by Muslim Student Association (MSA).

The night began with a short documentary video. Audiences were taken on a time machine back to the past activities and events hosted by MSA. Students got to see the joint effort and dedication of the MSA members to accentuate the different cultures Denison Muslim students come from. But more than that were snapshots of lively behind-the-scenes memories they shared as close friends.

Fall 2024 semester marked the second time MSA hosted the Cultural Ball and they hope to continue it as an annual event.

For Aisha Barry ‘25, the president of the Muslim Student Association, the Cultural Ball was a long journey filled with pride and joy.

“The reason why this event is particularly meaningful to me is because it is the chance to show our culture,” said Barry ‘25. “I hope people will see the many ways that different Muslims around the world celebrate their cultures, while still staying true to their religion.”

The Cultural Ball was a unique opportunity for her to showcase the various aspects within Islam. Barry shared that “I feel like a lot of times, what people think about Islam is just how strict it is or praying, but there’s way much more to Islam than that. So we want to show many other ways that we celebrate it.”

Reya Islam ‘25 has been working as the DCGA Finance Senator of Muslim Student Association.

“Because I feel like this is a very stressful time for everybody, just with exams and Thanksgiving break approaching, I think the event is a great chance to come together as a community,” said Islam ‘25.

Performers from different parts of Ohio gathered to showcase the rich heritage of Islam. Art of Freedom Dabke Troupe brought its traditional Levantine folk dance, which is an integral part of Arab culture. Dabke represents hope, struggle and resistance, while connecting communities and cultures as one. Each dancer followed the leader with precision. Their feet tapped in unison, with pride transformed into smiles and laughter on their faces. The energy of the Dabke dancers radiated across the room.

The Ethiopian Student Organization from The Ohio State University came up next in their traditional attires. They performed a compilation of dances from ethnic groups across Ethiopia. Their choreography serves beyond a form of entertainment but an art of storytelling. Whether through their footwork, shoulder dance or the fluid motions of group formations between boys and girls, they seemed to be conveying different stories about their heritage. For the audience, they felt like immersing themselves in a colorful festival.

This is the first time Linh Trinh ‘27 participated in a Muslim cultural event. “I’m amazed by how vibrant all the performances are. The performers were stunning and their energy was infectious,” said Trinh ‘27. “I was clapping to the beats the whole time and couldn’t get my eyes off all the performances.”

Students from Pakistan, India, Turkey, Vietnam and Nepal, whether they identify themselves as Muslims or not, all gathered together to celebrate and learn more about this religion. This is also what Islam ‘25 hoped to achieve from the event.

“We want to create a safer and more fun environment for not only the Muslim students but also everybody else as well. I invited so many of my friends who are not Muslims to also share the culture with them and bring a different light to Islam,” said Islam ‘25. “Everyone is welcome to join the event.”

Left Photo: The Art of Freedom Dabke Troupe performed a traditional dabke dance, a Levantine dance folk dance usually performed at celebrations. Right Photo: The Ethiopian Student Organization from The Ohio State University showcased a compilation of dances in traditional costumes.

