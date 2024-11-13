Isa Abbott, Asst. Opinion Editor–

One of Denison’s newest programs has sparked recognition due to its recent events, bringing students, faculty, and alumni together. The Politics and Public Affairs program’s recent Halloween event on Oct. 31 gave students and faculty the ability to connect while grabbing a donut and hot apple cider.

In celebration of holidays and important upcoming dates, the politics and public affairs program often finds a way to offer students a quick snack and a chat before their next class or study session, and gives them a space to talk about their future careers or to catch up with their former or current professors.

Jennifer Rumbaugh, the politics and public affairs academic administrative assistant, worked to find times around the faculty’s and the program’s schedule to make these events possible.

“When I can find an opportunity on the calendar, like Halloween…it all worked out and we were able to pull something together,” Rumbaugh said.

She stressed the importance of these events for the program as the Politics and Public Affairs major was introduced in 2020. She said because the program is relatively new, it needs more recognition and publicity.

“I just want to make a good experience for everybody who comes in…we’re a newer department, so it’s nice to kind of get our foot in the door,” Rumbaugh said.

For the Politics and Public Affairs department, events that offer students the ability to snack, have conversations, and connect are not only influential to the department, but also the students.

For students involved with the department, these events have not gone without notice. Through the department’s events, Alec Enchill ‘27 says “it’s a lot easier to just connect with people,” and, “I think this office is probably one of the best offices on campus…people are just very nice here.”

For faculty and professors within the department, the events are important because it brings the community together during a busy time. A few weeks after midterms, the Halloween-themed event for the department was a way for students to step back and enjoy the moment with the faculty who have been highly influential to them throughout their college career.

“We often forget that we are a part of a community, and those events bring people together. I might not have had a student in two semesters, and I meet them at the event and I can talk to them, check in on them, and see what they are up to,” said Associate Professor Dr. Malliga Och.

“I try to go to all of [the events] if I’m able to be on campus or I don’t have students wanting to meet with me. I actually enjoy coming here and…this has been really fun with having different types of events for students, and alumni, and parents.”

Beyond checking in with students personally, the faculty and alumni who attend the Politics and Public Affairs events create a space to talk about future careers and opportunities at Denison related to the department, as well as spreading encouragement to students.

As a student within the department, Enchill said he has had conversations with faculty on, “if I should go into the public office one day and what type of public office should I go into. For example, would I have a bigger effect if I ran for state office rather than national office or president?”

"Students really want to connect with alumni," Rumbaugh said. "They really want to hear about what happens next, and what happens on the outside, and keeping them tied to the alumni makes it easier for them to ask questions and to get curious about things."





