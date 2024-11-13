Emily Orsini, Sports Editor–

In Division III athletics, student-athletes are often required to put the student before the athlete, allowing for a more well rounded college experience and focused education. Denison is no exception to this, with student-athletes being held to a high standard both in the classroom and in sport consistently.

With having to excel in multiple facets at Denison, student-athletes have formed multiple organizations on campus to create community, including Denison Student Athlete Advisory Council (DSAAC).

“DSAAC’s mission is to create an elite student-athlete experience across campus by building relationships and increasing campus unity and involvement,” said Eli Aronson ‘25, the Co-President of DSAAC.

“For me, this can be done in a variety of ways which is part of what makes the Denison student-athlete experience a special one. No athlete has the same path when it comes to their academics, extracurriculars, or athletic journey.”

DSAAC is an organization that permits exclusively student-athletes to advocate for themselves, their peers, and their teams by means of interacting with the community and one another. Each varsity sport on campus requires student-athletes from all classes to represent their team at DSAAC meetings and events, which integrates some of the organization’s primary values.

“We very much value commitment, integrity, and community building.” said Annabelle Calderon ‘25, the other Co-President of DSAAC. “We expect a lot out of our representatives by ensuring attendance at SA events and DSAAC meetings. We also work to serve our community the best way possible by doing community service.”

Like any organization on campus, DSAAC is always looking to further enhance its events and fundraising efforts by integrating other athletics-based organizations into events and fundraisers.

“The top goal Annabelle and I came into the year with was finding ways to get more involved in the local community outside of Denison,” said Aronson.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the athletes at West Licking Warriors, where we host two special olympics events every year in Mitchell, which we will be doing again this December. We’re excited to partner with the Newark Boys and Girls Club this year for some holiday activities this year as well.”

DSAAC is also able to provide student-athletes with the ability to connect with one another outside of practices and competitions. Student-athletes part of DSAAC are able to lean on one another when it comes to handling the everyday struggles that come with being so involved on campus.

“Being involved in DSAAC as a Denison athlete has shown me how important it is to foster relationships within the entire athletic community. By building relationships with one another through connections and a commitment to service we may understand and respect one another as not only athletes, but as students and people as well,” said Giavanna Gangi, a sophomore member of DSAAC.

Student-athletes are also able to join organizations such as Mission 34, UnCut, and DIG that follow a similar structure to DSAAC in hopes of cultivating a productive and positive environment for student athletes on campus.

“It’s most important that we acknowledge the work we do with the other student athlete organizations like Mission 34, DIG, and UnCut so that we can continue to build a community for student athletes where they really get to know each other and support one another,” Calderon said.

With guidance from Aronson and Calderon, DSAAC is able to provide student-athletes with the resources and relationships as well as a strong foundation in leadership. This not only can help student-athletes throughout their four years on the Hill, but also in their post-collegiate lives.

“DSAAC provides a unique opportunity to not only be a leader amongst your teammates, but the entire student-athlete population,” Aronson said.

“Your time in DSAAC is what you make of it, and we continue to offer positions and responsibilities that help [student-athletes] grow as leaders,” said Calderon.

Photo: DSAAC members attended an organized Special Olympics event in association with West Licking Warriors.

