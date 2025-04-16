Manan Sarupria, Special to The Denisonian–

The world creates a context for life, within which everything is shaped by concepts. We see the world in a way that everything within it should make sense. However, Visual Arts Chair and Associate Professor Keith Allyn Spencer tries to deduct the “spaces in-between [objects]” as a way to spark his imagination.

“When I look at a stack of logs, I’m also seeing it not just as a stack of logs, but I’m seeing it as shapes, color, and composition.” Spencer said. “When you can look at something and forget what it’s called, it becomes abstract. It’s kind of like looking at something upside down in a way.”

Treating Lawrence Weschler’s book title ““Seeing is Forgetting the Name of a Thing One Sees” as his personal mantra, Spencer has always had a keen interest in understanding how our visual perception transcends reality.

Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Spencer received his BFA from the University of Texas at El Paso in 2003. During his elementary years, Spencer was interested in graffiti, skateboarding, and playing basketball. More specifically, skateboarding was an influential hobby that spawned his interest in art.

“When you’re skateboarding, you’re looking at your environment differently,” Spencer said. “[You are looking at] the graphics, visuals, fashion, and the sort of music that was listened to within that subculture.”

For Spencer, skateboarding was a “creative act” that helped him see the world through an “unconventional lens,” giving him the space to express himself.

“It wasn’t until I took an art appreciation survey course in college, my undergrad, where I was exposed to art on a broader scale,” Spencer said. “I wanted to contribute to that.”

Moving forward, he decided to get his MFA at the Rhode Island School of Design in 2011. When asked about his journey as a professor at Denison, he mentioned how the initial concept of a liberal arts college intrigued him.

“Denison is great for me because it is very open-minded to different kinds of creative strategies. A lot of my colleagues in the department work in interdisciplinary ways. We all dip our toes in other disciplines,” Spencer said.

Spencer also likes how Denison’s program aligns with his philosophy of art.

“Knowing what I know right now, I think that a liberal arts college like Denison would have been a good school for me back in the day,” Spencer said.

Spencer has taught at Denison for nine years, and he specializes in painting and cross-listed courses within sustainability and environmental studies. Besides preparing for class and bumping into students as he walks the halls of Bryant Art Center, Spencer likes taking students and visitors to the labyrinth near Mulberry.

“I like that it is somewhat hidden. When I mentioned that I want to take people to the labyrinth, it’s interesting to think about their expectations, like they’re thinking of like a corn maze.” Spencer said.

When asked about upcoming endeavors within his artistic journey, he mentioned how he was at a crossroads with his artistic practice.

“I often stumble upon things in my environment that captivate me, mundane things like a plastic bag blowing in the wind or the reflections in a puddle. That, for me, is an artistic experience. even though it wasn’t made to be art, I’m experiencing it in a way that is fulfilling,” Spencer said.

Nevertheless, through his courses, Spencer wants students to “tap into [their] creative spirit so that they can recognize routines and patterns, and then deliberately break them.” Allowing students to think about art through a multidisciplinary lens reveals innovative ways of looking at and making art.

Spencer sees the essence of art through its existence. He refers to these mundane instances as “non-drawing drawings [where we have] encounters with abstraction in our environment. “It wasn’t meant to be an abstraction. It wasn’t meant to be art, but I’m sort of liking seeing it that way.”

Editor’s Note: The professor spotlight is a recurring feature. Send an email to [email protected] if you would like to suggest a professor to be featured.

Share this: Tweet



Email



